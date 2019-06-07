James I. Rabe passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2109, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, after having suffered two heart attacks in Roseburg on May 13th. Jim was 83 years old and a lifelong bachelor. He was born on September 13, 1935 and grew up in Mamaroneck, New York. After graduating from The University of Michigan Forestry School, he came to Roseburg in 1963 to work for the BLM as a Forester. Roseburg was a match made in heaven for Jim. He loved fishing from early childhood and found himself living on the Umpqua River with its runs of steelhead and salmon. He devoted every moment of his free time to catching as many of those fish as possible.
Jim’s family invites you to join them in a celebration of life on June 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riversdale Grange Hall: 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, Oregon (across from The Roseburg Country Club).
