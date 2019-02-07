Born in Carbondale, PA, January 10th, 1941, to Elizabeth McNulty and Paul Osborne, Jim left this world on the morning of February 3rd, 2019, due to cancer.
Jim married the love of his life, Sheryl on July 10, 1964, at Otis Air Force Base. Jim served 20 years in the Air Force. After retiring he volunteered with the VFW where he served as District 12 Commander for two years and as Post #9745 Commander.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sheryl; his two daughters, Samantha and Carmen; his four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at the Winston VFW Post at 2 p.m. on February 16th, 2019. Instead of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in his honor to cancer research.
