On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, James C. Johnson passed away at the age of 81. He was born July 9, 1937, to parents Clareden and Vida Opal (Wade) Johnson in Salt Lake City, Utah. He lived in Lookingglass, OR.
Jim lived a great life with lots of friends and family. He was in the Idaho National Guard in 1954. He worked at Roseburg Forest Products from 1980, to retirement in 2003. He was big in the racing family, loved music and karaoke.
Jim was preceded in death by Clareden Clarence and Vita Opal (Wade) Johnson (dad and mom); and Victor Johnson (brother). He is survived by Richard Johnson (brother); Andy Johnson (son); Vern and Yvette (daughter) Imel; Nick Johnson (grandson); Anthony Imel (grandson); Brigdette Imel (granddaughter); and Oliver Johnson (great-grandson).
He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life this summer. TBA at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.