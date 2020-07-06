James ‘Jim’ Robert Hewitt, Jr. suffered a stroke and died peacefully on June 20, 2020 in Springfield,
Oregon at the age of 80.
Jim is survived by his wife, Fair; sons, Mel (New Harmony, UT), Tommy (Charleston, SC), Bob (Los Angeles, CA); eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. His son, Don, passed away in 2019.
Jim was born on April 18, 1940 in Glendale, California to James Hewitt, Sr. and June Barker. The eldest of seven children, he spent his childhood in Bakersfield, CA, before joining the US Marine Corps in 1957. He married Fair Godfrey in 1967, and together they raised four sons. He retired from the California Department of Corrections after 22 years in 1993.
His children remember him as a devoted father with a mischievous sense of humor who encouraged them to pursue their goals. He was also a doting and indulgent grandfather who adored his grandchildren, and was adored by them as well.
Jim was an accomplished family historian, who spent decades researching family history and whose work was cited in published material, including textbooks. An extremely generous man, he was also known for being unable to turn his back on someone in need. Jim was an active and dedicated member of the St. Paul Lutheran church and, and as proud Marine Corps veteran, he served as the Commandant of the Oregon Marine Corps League.
Jim requested that no funeral or public memorial be held, so his family has opted for a private gathering to share stories and memories instead. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Operation Smile, a charity dedicated to providing life-saving surgery to children afflicted with cleft palates. Jim had supported this charity for many years.
