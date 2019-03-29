James L. Duncan, age 80, formerly of Springfield, OR, passed away at Queen Anne Healthcare, Seattle, WA, on March 19th, 2019.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Duncan. He is survived by his brother, Richard O. Duncan (Barbara), of Drain, OR; his sisters, Janice L. Moore (Marion) of Forest Grove, Aileen Pettit of Junction City, and Vivian Gibbs of Yoncalla, OR; his son, Ronald J. Duncan (Carla) of Bothell, WA; stepson, Philip Watnem of Las Vegas, NV; daughters, Cheryl Crader (Roy) of Keizer, OR, and Linda Connors (Pat) of Newberg, OR; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, April 12th, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Cottage Grove, OR.
