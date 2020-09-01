10-31-32 to 8-18-2020
Jim was born to parents Westley and Sarah Owen in Pittville, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger and only brother.
Jim was a proud WWII Navy veteran. Over the years, he was a member of the North American Hunting Club, the NRA, the Moose Lodge, the Elks and the VFW.
Jim played pool around Roseburg and was a member of championship teams.
At the Hesston Rodeo he was all around cowboy.
His charities were many and included Paralyzed Vets of America and Amvets National Service Foundation; St. Labre Indian School; St. Joseph’s Indian School; Oregon Sheriff’s Association and others.
Jim is survived by his son, Lonnie Owen Brown of Sparks, Nevada; daughter, Debbie Yount and husband John of Roseville, CA; granddaughter, Stephanie Yount; grandson, Christopher Yount; and granddaughter, Nichole Kehm; great-grandson, Easton Kehm, all of Roseville, CA area.
He also left behind many good friends, including his neighbor, Gary Witt; Wally Faught, his friend of 45 years; special friends, Jon and Loretta Davenport; and Kathy Crutchfield.
Many of us will miss him dearly.
Services to be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the V.A. Pavillion on V.A. grounds. Enter from Harvard and look for sign.
He that holds a seat of honor in the heart and mind of even one friend will never die but live forever.
