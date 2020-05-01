James McClendon passed peacefully with loved ones by his side.
James made his home in Roseburg, OR for the last 20 years and prior lived in Glide. He loved fishing, hunting, dancing and was an avid vegetable gardener.
James is preceded in death by his parents, James and Vera McClendon; his wife Flora McClendon; sons, James and Tom McClendon; and daughter, Patty Braasch. He is survived by daughters Carol Ann Walker of Kelso, WA, Deborah Zimmer of Davis, CA and Karen Bowden of Sonora, CA; and 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Private Services at Wimberly Cemetery.
