It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of James Robert Bright, 59, of Roseburg, OR.
Born to Robert and Carol Bright of Minneapolis, MN on July 27, 1959, and passed March 5, 2019 of cardiac arrest.
Jim was a graduate of the '77 class of Roseburg High School then graduated from George Fox University in 1982 with a bachelor's degree of physical education. At age 13, Jim developed a love for running and over the 37 years of competition, it shaped his endurance, tenacity and drive to be successful at
everything he did. He built Bright Lawn Care Services from ground level up for 15 years. His customers shared what an amazingly efficient and hard worker he was; he made it look so easy!
At age 25, Jim became a National Class runner 60th (out of 18,637 runners) in 1984 New York City Marathon. He was the 19th American! Jim had numerous athletic achievements. He placed 4th in the Portland Marathon, 1st place twice in a 12-man 172-mile Mt Hood to Coast relay and many more accomplished races.
Another one of his gifts was singing. Jim had an amazing voice and a love for music. He loved the outdoors with his family, fishing, boating and a deep love for God. He met his soulmate, Cindy Garland in 1978 at a mutual friend's wedding. The story goes that Jim caught the garter and Cindy asked him,
"When are you getting married?". Jim replied, "Whenever you're ready!" The rest is history.
Jim loved to joke and talk with people and was extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of life. His smile left an impression on everyone, the smile was an automatic reflex and he seemed to smile at everything and everyone. Many have said they will never forget him, especially those who he had reached out to and helped when times were tough.
He is survived by his father, Robert Bright; his beloved wife, Cindy Bright; two daughters, Jessica Bright (and Justin Murphy), and Jenny Barton; and four grandchildren, Ethan, Keaton, Aibel and Eden; and great-granddaughter, Amelia; his sister Karen Bentley; brother, Jeff Bright; and many more extended family members.
Services to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Redeemer's Bible Fellowship on 7/28/2019 at 2:30 p.m. We are memorializing Jim's 60th birthday with the Jim Bright Memorial walk/run/race @ UCC track on 7/27/2019 at 9 a.m. Please register and join us for this special tribute. http://www.signmeup.com/site/reg/register.aspx?fid=012VZG7
Please share any stories or memories to brightlawnsllc@gmail.com for Jim’s memorial service.
