James Robert Jones, Jr., lovingly known as ‘Junior’ by family and friends, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 15, 2020. He was born in Lookingglass, Oregon, on August 30, 1934, to Edna and James Robert Jones, Sr. Dad was the third born of six brothers: Bill, Georgie, Lloyd, Everett, Sam, Don, and three sisters: Clara, Joyce, and Carol Ann. Dad was raised primarily in Oakland then moved to Camas Valley, where at a very young age, he met the love of his life, Rachel Anne Thrush. They were united in marriage a short time later on January 6, 1951.
Dad enlisted in the U.S. Army in January of 1957 and served through 1959 and then continued his service in the U.S. Army Reserve until January of 1963. Dad’s hard work ethic began as a young boy when he would hand-cut straw, sew feed sacks at the Oakland Feed Store, and help Grandpa cut cordwood for the Oakland schools. As an adult, Dad worked in the timber industry, primarily as owner/operator of his own logging company. He was also Obituaries and Death Notices
When: Sunday, July 19, 2020 to Monday, July 20, 2020.
Location: a timber cutter, truck driver, and raised and sold Christmas trees. Dad was always a hard-working provider and also devoted to spending all of his free time with his family.
Dad spent his retirement years growing vegetables in his very large garden at first selling his produce then later giving it away to family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed his mornings at the coffee shop visiting with friends, and it was a rare occasion for him to miss a morning there. Until recent years Dad enjoyed taking both long and short road trips with mom. He always really enjoyed their trips to Virginia City, Nevada.
Dad is survived by mom, his loving wife of 69 years; sons, Jim, Mark (Katie), Greg (Della), Jon (Melissa); daughter, Annie (Rick Baird); 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Georgie, Bill, Lloyd, and sister, Clara.
Dad was laid to rest at the Lookingglass Cemetery on June 22, 2020 at a private graveside service.
A Celebration of Life will be held for all at the River Forks Park Pavilion on Dad’s birthday, August 30, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided, and we invite you to show up when you can or come and stay all day. Dad’s gentle heart and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
