Jim grew up in Toledo, OR, and spent most of his younger years hanging out with his friends and working at the family business, the Ross Theater. He started his career in the timber industry working for Georgia Pacific in Toledo. He later spent his career at Roseburg Forest Products and retired as shipping foreman at Plant 4 in Riddle.
While still living in Toledo, he was introduced to Dianne Thomas who was in town visiting relatives. They were married in 1961 in Salem, OR. Jim and Dianne lived in Toledo for a time and then moved to Myrtle Creek, OR, where they raised their family. They also lived in Salem, and Riddle, OR, and spent their last 10-plus years in Sutherlin, OR.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Dianne (Thomas) Ross; his father, Jack Ross; mother, Emma (Frasch) Ross; and brother, Jack H. Ross.
He is survived by his children Scott Ross, Kathy Hutchings (Barry) and Velton Ross (Melanie); his brothers, Bill Ross (Maria) and Don Ross (Katie); his sisters, Charlene Lockman (Jim) and Yvonne Gover (Gary); grandchildren, Dustin Ross, Aaron Ross, Tyler Ross, Jordan Ross, Spencer Hutchings, Kayli Ross, Schuyler Hutchings and Esme Ross. He also left behind nine great-grandchildren, 22 nieces and nephews and dearly loved extended family.
Memorial service will be held on June 1st, 2019, at The Family Church in Sutherlin, OR, at 2 p.m.
