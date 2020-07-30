James Roy Loper was born August 15, 1936, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to James Harland Loper and Ida Lenora Loper. James passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 83.
James graduated from Riddle High School in 1954. He worked for the Gilchrist Timber Company where he retired in 1998.
James is preceded in death by his parents James and Ida Loper. James leaves behind his son Greg Loper (Coeur d’Alene, ID); daughter, Lili Loper ( Medford, OR); sister, Joyce Pierson (San Francisco, CA); brothers, Bill Loper (Roseburg, OR) and Mitch Loper (Eugene, OR); grandchildren, Casey Loper, Jessie Loper (Powell Butte, OR), Shane, Cody, Jessie and Boone (Southern Oregon).
