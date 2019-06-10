James Stanley Lent passed away on May 11, 2019, in Redding, California at the age of 75. He was a lifelong resident of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, and retired from Roseburg Forest Products. He was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor.
James is survived by three children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services to be determined.
