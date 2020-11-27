On September 30, 2020, at the age of 90, James W. Graham peacefully passed over, joining his beloved wife Marcella Crowfeather Graham.
James is survived by five children, James Jr., Charles, Tamara, Gregory and Debra and their spouses.
Papa was loved by his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Uncle Jim was loved by many nieces and nephews and loved and admired by his family and friends.
Jim made a positive impact on many lives.
Special thanks to Roseburg V.A. and Amedisys Hospice.
