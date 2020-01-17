On January 10, 2020, James William McKellar passed onto his heavenly home. He will be so missed by his family and friends, but will be pain free.
James is beloved husband to his wife of 51 years…Debbie McKellar. Beloved father to Marci and her husband Allen Lakey and their children Corey, Cheyanna and Courtney and daughter Michelle and her husband Brett Watson and their children Blake and Bradyn. He has been battling pain since his retirement in 2001 after 29 years as an Allstate Agent in Roseburg.
James was born in Whittier, California to James William McKellar and Geneva Hoffman McKellar. He attended Redondo Union High School and graduated in 1967. He then attended college and served in the US Navy until 1972, when he and Debbie started their family and bought their first home in Lakewood.
When their girls were three and five, after working for Southern California Edison Company, they began the adventure of their lifetime. They moved to Oregon, bought an old church in Glide and set up the Little Red School House and Jim started selling insurance. Jim worked at serving his clients until 2005, when cancer entered his life. Photography and his love of hiking in the great outdoors helped him physically fight cancer and become cancer free. His quality of life was never the same, but he was a devoted grandfather to his five grandchildren and was affectionately called “Pa”. He will be so missed, but we were happy to enjoy fifteen extra years. He and Debbie’s 50th wedding anniversary at the Big K was the highlight of his existence. That was our “Celebration of Life”.
He will be laid to rest within the grounds of Roseburg National Cemetery on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Military Honors. Pastor Mike Miller will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saving Grace where he found one of his best friends Mac. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses is in charge of arrangements.
