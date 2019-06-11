Janet (Cooper) Ralston was born in Vallejo, California on November 23, 1948, but she was raised in Roseburg most of her childhood. Janet graduated from Roseburg High School in 1966 and eventually moved to the Medford/Grants Pass area. She returned to Roseburg a year ago with her husband, Roy, and they have enjoyed renewing friendships with Janet’s classmates, as well as making new friends in their community.
Always an animal lover, she volunteered to work with kittens while spoiling her two cats, Charlie and Oliver. Her talents were endless, and she made detailed toll paintings and stained glass. She enjoyed flowers and tending her vegetable garden. Janet also enjoyed antiquing.
Surviving family includes her husband, Roy Ralston of Roseburg; her brother, Donald Cooper of Roseburg; her daughter, Jennifer O’Neill of Salem; her son, Daniel Alameda of California; her daughter Jennifer Gonzalez of Central Point; and her son, Alan Ralston of Grants Pass. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Ariel Alameda, Rebecca O’Neill, and Maya Gonzalez.
Please visit Janet's website at wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.