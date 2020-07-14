Janet Eileen Lander Day was born in Roseburg, Oregon on March 27, 1935, to John Benjamin Lander Jr. and Helen Delaska Ferguson. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1952.
Janet married the love of her life, James Walton (Dub) Day on October 31, 1952 and started her career as a Navy homemaker. They lived in many places including Hawaii, which she loved dearly. She loved her cats, gardening and collecting art, pottery and other antiques. After Dub retired from the Navy, they moved back to Roseburg in 1973.
Janet started a new career teaching English as a second language to a new family sponsored by Green Community Missionary Church and others. She enjoyed managing the nursery at her churches.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Dub Day; her brother Mike Lander and his wife Sherry; her sons James Walton Day, Jr. and his wife Janet Hayenga of Philomath, Oregon, their daughter Julia Anne Day of Coquille, Oregon, and Jerry Lane Day of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, and Jeffery Laurie Day and his wife Alana Day of Roseburg, Oregon; great-grandson, Weston Day of Provo, UT; grandson Joshua Day and his wife Kymberly Day; granddaughter Shymonii Day; grandson Jeffery Day of Roseburg, OR; and two great-grandsons, Zeke Day and Silas Day of Trabuca Canyon, CA, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
There will be a memorial service July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mid-Valley Missionary Church, 2594 Tenmile Valley Rd., Tenmile, with Pastor Mike Lander officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saving Grace Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.