Janet Faye Willis went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020.
Janet was born in Oregon City and her family moved to the Roseburg area early in the 1950s. A 1961 graduate of Roseburg High School, she also graduated from the University of Oregon, School of Education and worked as a K-12 teacher and tutor. She also volunteered her time with many organizations in the local Douglas County Community.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Mary Weikum of Green; her husband of 49 years, David Willis; as well as her sister Judy Lingelbach, of Troutdale.
Janet is survived by her brother, Keith Weikum of Roseburg; sister, Sandy Weikum of Missoula; sister, Cleta Peterson of Tualatin; her children, Jeffry Willis of Myrtle Creek, Deanna Boylan of Reston, Melanie Hartwig of Olalla and Shane Willis of Washington; and her daughter-in law Sally Willis. Her grandchildren include Korrellon Boylan and Anastasia Boylan of Reston, Nathanial Hartwig of Olalla and Autum Hartwig of Portland, as well as Conner Willis and Alyssa Willis of Washington. Janet has a large extended family including many nieces, nephews and cousins who all held a dear place in her heart.
Her Christian faith was of special importance to her as were her relationships with individuals in her community of faith.
She will be missed.
A private outdoor memorial with immediate family is being held. She touched many lives, those wishing to share their thoughts and memories are encouraged to send letters to be included in a family book of remembrance to be read together at later date. Call or text Deanna Boylan, 541-391-3815, for information.
