Janet was born in Shelton, Washington to John William (Bill) and Edna Ilene McClellan. She had two younger brothers, Bob and Mac.
Janet attended school in Camas Valley and graduated from High School in 1955. She was very active in school activities; participating in school plays, student body offices, volleyball, basketball and cheer leading.
She married Gene Wafer from Camas Valley in 1958. They adopted their two sons, Perry in 1961 and Larry in 1963. She and Gene divorced in 1973.
After living in Alaska for a few years, she enrolled at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon in 1980 and earned a two-year degree in Social Services, then moved to Brookings, Oregon.
Janet married Denis Manning and moved to Seattle in 1997. They moved to Eugene, Oregon in 2013. Denis passed away in 2013.
Survivors include: sons; Perry Wafer and Larry Wafer; grandson, Jesse Wafer; granddaughter, Stacey Vozzola; brother, Bob McClellan; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life, honoring both Janet and her brother (Mac McClellan, deceased June 22, 2020) is planned for Friday, July 17, 2020 at Stewart Park, Roseburg, Oregon. A picnic shelter is reserved all afternoon; Potluck begins around 5:00; Remembrance begins around 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.