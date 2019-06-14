Janet Rae McQuillan, age 74, the woman that has brought a great deal of happiness and satisfaction into the lives of her family and friends, passed away on June 12, 2019. Jan was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in December 2018. Jan was born on May 11, 1945, in Duluth, MN, to Don L. Pickel and Ida L. (Olson) Pickel.
Jan is survived by her husband Richard; sons, Douglas Vicory and Scott Vicory; and stepdaughter, Holly Broxton.
Jan was a 1963 graduate of Encino High School in Sacramento, CA. After retirement from a career in hotel and property management, Jan and her husband moved to Glide, Oregon in 2002.
On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Jan was admitted to Roseburg’s Mercy Hospital. Her doctors and nurses provided her with the best care imaginable. However, by Tuesday, June 11, 2019, it was clear that her body had grown too weak to continue aggressive treatment and that the care approach should be refocused on comfort. She quietly slipped away from us Wednesday morning.
We know that all of you, her friends and acquaintances will carry your own personal memories of your time with her.
A Celebration of Life will be on June 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Glide Community Club. It will be an informal gathering to remember the many good times and touching moments we have all had as a result of the love and sincerity Jan has brought into our lives.
