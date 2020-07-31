Beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Janice Eileen Cook, peacefully passed away on July 2, 2020, surrounded by her children, after a brief battle with cancer.
Janice was born December 2, 1938 in Elma, Washington, the daughter of the late Elsie Smith and W.C. Kelly. She was the eldest of two siblings.
In 1952, Janice moved with her family to Roseburg, OR, graduating from Roseburg High School in 1957. She was married to Robert L. Cook from 1957 to 1999, together they had three children. Janice worked as a legal secretary for over 40 years. She loved music and playing the piano, spending time with her family, camping and waterskiing, and sewing. Janice was also an avid bridge player and a member of the Roseburg Bridge Club, achieving the title of Silver Life Master.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kelly and Kelly Cook of Winchester, OR; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Rodney Whitaker of Oakland, OR; son, Cary Cook of Portland, OR; sister, Leone Roberts of Green Valley, AZ; sister, Cindy Smith of Roseburg, OR; nieces, Tracy and Julie Roberts; nephews, Bruce Roberts and Michael Smith; seven grandsons; two great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
Janice was preceded in death by brother-in-law Jerry Roberts of Green Valley, AZ and daughter-n-law, Stacey Cook of Portland, OR.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In honor of Janice’s love of bridge, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Roseburg Bridge Club. Condolences for the family may be sent to PO Box 367, Winchester, OR 97495.
