Janice Helen Welty, age 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, January 14, 2021.
Janice was born on April 30, 1946 to Paul E. Pryor and Gladys “Lucille” (Parton) Pryor in Oneida, Tennessee. She moved to Oregon around the age of 10. She met our Dad, William “Bill“ “Jim“ Welty, in Wilbur, Oregon and they were married on March 16, 1962. Mom loved her family dearly and would help anybody that was in need. Her peanut butter cookies were quite popular! She always liked sparkly, colorful things especially if they were in her favorite color purple. She was definitely a dog lover and had many of them through the years.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim Welty; sons, Curt Welty (Tammy), Keith Welty; and a daughter, Kimberley Shaw (Terry); grandchildren, Dustin Vian (Cassidy), Jason Vian (Chelsea), Andrew Vian (Sarah), Brandon Vian, Anthony Welty (Cheyenne), Joshua Welty (Shelby), Matthew Loomis (Sarah), Sarah Padgett (Erik); eighteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack Pryor (Charmin), Marty Pryor (Dawn), Kevin Pryor (Shannon); sisters, Cathy Huffman (Jim), Tina Boots (Don); her mother Norma Pryor; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Pryor all of Hartford City, Indiana and surrounding area.
She was preceded in death by her mother Gladys “Lucille” Pryor, father Paul E. Pryor, brothers Delmar Lee Pryor and Michael Pryor.
Viewing will be held Saturday, January 23rd, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston.
A private graveside service will be held at the Oak Creek Cemetery on January 24th, 2021, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.