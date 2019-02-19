Janis Jeanne Malcomb Woll of Roseburg, OR, passed peacefully from this life on February 14th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Janis was born on November 30, 1941, in Portland, Oregon, to Helen Jeanne Switzer Malcomb and Merton Dale Malcomb.
Janis was united in marriage to Roger F. Woll on December 20th, 1957, in Fortuna, California. Janis and Roger moved around the country while he was in the Navy. They finally settled in Santa Clara, CA, with their three children. Then in 1970, they moved to Yoncalla, Oregon, where they lived for a number of years. Eventually they moved to Winston, Oregon, where they opened the Golden Delight Bakery. Janis and Roger bought their home in Roseburg in 1991, where they retired.
Janis was an avid gardener, and her family was her heart and greatest pleasure. When not at home she loved to jump on the back of a motorcycle and head to the coast with her loving husband. Janis loved her family and had a big heart. Her door was always open to all the kids in the neighborhood, and many called her Mom. She had a beautiful soul and a determined spirit. Once her mind was set on something, there was nothing stopping her. She was always available with an encouraging word and a warm hug. Janis was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Jerry Malcomb. She is survived by her husband Roger of the home; sister, Gayle Malcomb Moorhead and husband Philip of Santa Clara, CA; brother, Larry Malcomb of Winthrop, Washington; son, Ronald J. Woll and wife Pamela of Bement, Illinois; daughter, Rebecca J. Lawrence and husband John of Springfield, Oregon; son, Robert D. Woll and wife Karen of Blue Springs, Missouri; adopted daughter, Debra Meehl and husband Mark of Texas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.