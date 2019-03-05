Jean Loomas Murray passed away March 2, 2019. She was born April 16, 1935, in Tiger Creek, TN. After living in New Jersey and California, she moved to Douglas County. She worked for Frank Moore for many years and at Harris Café and survived the 1959 Roseburg “Blast”. Following in the footsteps of her mother “Granny” Maude Walton, she owned and operated VA foster care homes for Veterans for 30 plus years.
Mom loved life and lived it to the fullest. She endeavored to complete her bucket list, alongside Mel. They traveled extensively around the world. Amongst her favorite outdoor activities, she treasured earlier years of camping and fishing with her family and grandchildren. Mom was artistic, making her own glass beads for sewing. She enjoyed painting to which she and Mel displayed around their home. She was a voracious reader, in later years she continued to read daily. Mom loved her cat Jazz and a black cup of coffee with a cigarette watching wildlife outside her home. She would always tell us kids “go do what you enjoy while you still can”.
Jean was predeceased by her parents; her brother, James Miller; her sisters, Elsie Ruth Winston and Billie Harvey White; and her granddaughter, Autumn Wandell. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mel Murray and beloved cat Jazz; and her daughters, Donna Anderson and husband Hal, Sheila Loomas Haddock and husband Malcolm; son, Chuck Shrout and wife Emily; and step-son, Dennis Murray; her niece, Sharon Forney; nephews, Rob, Harry and Bill Winston; all the Miller kids; and grandchildren, Brittany Jean, Branden and McKenzi; and grandsons, Dalton, Zakarie and Riley.
A service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics and or Shriners Children Hospital. Please visit Jean’s website (wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com) to leave fond memories and condolences.
