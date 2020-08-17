Our dear Jean, daughter, sister, niece, mother and grandmother entered her heavenly home on July 20, 2020 after a courageous, lengthy battle with illness. She was born on May 7, 1958 in Portland, Oregon to the daughter of Diane Good. While still a toddler, Jean, her sister, Mary Angela, Diane and step-father Bud McPherran moved to Los Angeles where she received her early primary education. In Southern California, Jean and her family enjoyed many favorite activities such as swimming, playing at the beaches, excursions to Disneyland and other amusement parks. But, Jean especially loved their visits back to Oregon. Oregon allowed her to be a part of the lives of her grandparents, aunts and uncles. In her teen years, Jean and her family moved to Douglas County permanently. She would complete her education in the Winston-Dillard public schools where she was active in sports and pep club.
While volunteering at the Wildlife Safari, she met Brent Barneburg, a park ranger. They married in 1975 and Jean began a rewarding life as a homemaker and mother to their two boys, Dustin and Matt. Her favorite family activities included camping, traveling to the Oregon coast and the Cascades. Their home became an open door to friends and family over the years. Jean loved to entertain and her place was always the hub of family functions and sleepovers. In 1990, her husband, Brent, was diagnosed with cancer. This time helped inspire Jean to attend nursing school at Umpqua Community College. She simply excelled in school. She found her calling as a healer, and started a 25-year career caring primarily for the elderly. After spending many years working locally, she was hired as regional nurse consultant for Amedysis. Jean oversaw numerous health care facilities across the Western United States. Eventually, as Jean’s health began to deteriorate, she was left no other choice but to retire.
In 2008, Jean and Merril Connor were married. They eventually moved from Roseburg to Oakland, Oregon and purchased a home blocks away from her Uncle Glen and Aunt Lisa. Jean’s knack for making her home the epicenter of family functions never waned. It grew stronger. Whether it was simple barbeques, or Sunday dinners, she loved people gathering together. From the Fourth of July, to Christmas, Jean lived for the holidays. No matter how old her children were, or where they lived, Jean always made sure they had a stocking for Christmas.
Throughout her life, Jean stayed especially close to her mother Diane, and sister Mary. After they moved to Arizona, Mary had two daughters, Misha and Meghan. Jean's son Matt, would also settle in Arizona, starting a family of his own. Three grandchildren, T.J., Tyler, Kaylee and two nieces later, visiting family in Arizona took on a new meaning. There was nothing she looked forward to more.
However, she never stopped cooking. Inspired by her grandmother, Juanita Good, she continued cooking and working with handicrafts, leading to a passion in scrapbooking. She became an expert in crafts, making many life-long treasures for her children and grandchildren.
Jean, like so many members of her family, loved playing cards. She is at peace now with those that preceded her in death, playing another game once again. Her grandparents, Glen and Juanita Good, step-father Bud McPherran, uncles George and Gail Good, and Aunt Gretchen Good Fraser. Jean’s survived by her husband, Merril Connor of Oakland, OR; mother, Diane Carr of Phoenix, AZ; sons Dustin Barneburg, Douglas County, and Matt Barneburg, Phoenix, AZ; daughters, Jessica Lamb-Barneburg, Douglas County, Kelly McCleary-Barneburg, Phoenix, AZ; Uncle Glen Good and Steve Hammell, of Douglas County; Aunts Mary Susan Good Hammell and Lisa Sigl Good of Douglas County: nieces and grandchildren, Misha Gomez, Meghan Starke, T.J., Tyler and Kaylee Barneburg of Phoenix, Arizona. We will love and miss you ever day, Jean. Thank you for every single memory you gave us.
Services will be decided and announced at a later date.
