Jeanette Alice (Schmidt) Clark, age 87, passed away on February 28, 2020 at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation. Jeanette was born on Dec. 30, 1932 in Chaseley, ND, moving to a beautiful farm in Denhoff, ND in 1937 with her family. After graduating high school in 1952, she taught at rural schools in ND for five years. Jeanette graduated from Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID in 1962. After moving to Oregon, she taught elementary students in various counties. She also worked as a nurse’s aide and LPN during the summers.
She loved gardening, farming with Jerry, painting, and above all, her Savior. She is survived by her children Jeran Clark Paul, Gerald A (Jay) Clark, Jr. (Teresa), and Justin Tyson Clark. Jeanette had three grandchildren, Kailee and Cody Clark and Jennifer Christensen; and three great-grandchildren; as well as her beloved younger sister, Suzanne Schmidt; brother-in-law, Wesley Gross; and sister-in-law, Barbara Dahl Schmidt. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry) A Clark, Sr.; her parents, Ferdinand and Susanna Gross Schmidt; brothers, Robert, Ferdinand Jr., and Sidney Schmidt; and eldest sister, Evelyn Schmidt Gross.
Jeanette was a long-time member of the Church of the Nazarene of Myrtle Creek, OR.
A memorial service will be held on June 13th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Church of the Nazarene, Myrtle Creek, OR.
