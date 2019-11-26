Jeffrey Garriott Guido, age 75, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on November 12, 2019, in the presence of beloved family members.
Jeff was born on June 1, 1944 in San Jose, California to Frank and Nina Guido and spent his childhood there. As a young adult Jeff moved with his family to the Melrose area in Oregon and spent the remainder of his life in Douglas County; his most recent years being in Melrose.
Throughout his life Jeff could always be found living life to the fullest, enjoying everything life had to offer, and constantly bringing a smile to your face with his cheery disposition.
In 1979, Jeff was married to Victoria Ann Trued. They shared four children; Samantha, Mathew, Jesika and the late Jeb. After divorcing in 1989, Jeff and Viki maintained an admirable friendship throughout the years.
Jeff’s greatest joys in life were his children, his grandson Carter, and his cat Boots.
Jeff’s life had many hardships that he overcame with incredible strength and dignity. We will proudly remember him for his outgoing and charismatic personality, his dedication and support of his children’s lives and activities, his love for family, and his one-of-a-kind stories. Jeff was loved deeply and will be greatly missed always.
Jeff, endearingly remembered as Papa, is survived by his children, Samantha Guido, Mathew Guido, and Jesika Guido Stoffal (Jeremy); grandson, Carter Guido Stoffal; siblings, Gayle Towner (Deryle-deceased), Steve Guido (Peggy), Pat Guido (Cindy), Sue Gomes (Mike), and Kelly Guido (Mona); dozens of nieces and nephews, and many other cherished family members and friends.
A celebration of life was held in honor of Jeff on November 16, 2019, for family members and close friends.
