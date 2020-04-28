Jeffrey C. Newcome passed away on April 15, 2020 at his home in Roseburg, OR, at the age of 59 due to complication from Type I Diabetes. Jeff was born in Gadsden, Alabama to Frederick and JoAnn Newcome. He was raised in Gulf Breeze, Florida with his older sister Angela and his older brother Steve.
Jeff joined the Air Force in 1985 where he met the love of his life, Mary Newcome who he married in 1987. They served together at Vandenberg Air Force Base and Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa before Mary left the service so they could start their family. They had two children, Amanda and Kenneth.
After a successful Air Force career, Jeff moved his family to Roseburg, OR in 1995. In 1997 he began a new career at the Roseburg VA Hospital. After 21 years of service he retired in 2018.
Jeff loved his home and spent many hours in his man cave creating metal art. He was very talented and particularly enjoyed crafting horse heads and guitars out of various pieces of scraps. He was also exceptionally mechanical and built a 1954 Studebaker Truck that he cruised in the Roseburg Graffiti events.
Jeff and Mary traveled many places but he particularly loved Hawaii and they visited every island. He also enjoyed spending time with their many friends who loved him for his kindness, loving nature and bear hugs.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father Fred and his daughter Amanda. He is survived by his wife, Mary of 33 years; his son Kenny; his grandson Benson Poole; his mother JoAnn; his brother Steve and his wife Mary and their son Matt; and his sister Angie and her husband Herb.
Jeff will be laid to rest next to his daughter and father in-law during a private service. No flowers please.
