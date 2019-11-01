Jeffrey Donald Caskey, age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was the first New Year’s baby being born on January 1, 1958 in Roseburg, Oregon to parents Donald and Shirley Caskey.
Rickshaw – Jefferson (Jeffrey) lived in the family home for 60 years. He attended and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1978. Jeff worked for Kress Backen Auto Supply for 28 years and had been retired for the past 10 years. Jeff enjoyed bowling, CB Radios, loved going to the races and race cars. He was a good bowler and received an award for Excellence in Automotive Technology from RHS. Jeff was a Christian and was a member of Westside Christian Church. Survivors include his sisters Connie Johnston and her husband Paul, Dona Black and her husband Tom; nieces and nephews, Brian Bronson, Jason Bronson, Jennifer Parnell, Keri Pennell, Angela Svetich, Holly Wright, Tracy Perry, Todd Black and Jodi Lollar; cousins, Bruce Willhite, Becky Willhite, Connie Valliere, Roger Boucock, Jerry Boucock and Brooke Boucock; uncle, Bobby Wallace and Pat; friends, Dennis Robinson, Marty Shellberg, Lee and Norma Holmes and Kenny Lloyd. Jeff was preceded in death by his father Donald; his mother Shirley on September 8, 2019; grandparents, George and Greta Caskey and Eva Wallace.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Westside Christian Church. Pastor Rick McMichael will officiate. Private interment was held within the grounds of Roseburg Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Riverview Terrace for their care of Jeff. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.