Jeffrey Scott Keith, age 51, passed away on December 3, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1968 in Roseburg, Oregon to Brinda Counts.
Jeff attended high school in Winston, Oregon. He loved his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone around him.
He is survived by his wife, Heidi of Sutherlin, Oregon; his children: Landon and his wife Megan of Ashland, Oregon, Brian and Peyton of Sutherlin, Derek and wife Jaylah amd family of Aberdeen, Washington, and Michaela of Louisville, Kentucky; and his brother, Barry of Nevada. He was predeceased by his mother, Brinda; his sister, Mysty; his favorite aunt, Jesse of Winston, Oregon; and his mother-in-law, Linda of Roseburg.
A celebration of life to be held at Sutherlin Family Church, 878 W. 6th Ave., Sutherlin, Oregon, 97479, on January 11, 2020, light lunch at 12:30 p.m. Service to follow at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.