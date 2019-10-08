Jennifer (Kaija) Ross, at age 39, of Riddle, OR, passed away on Saturday, September 14th, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Dustin Ross; their daughters Ashley and Dusteny Ross; as well as her parents, Edward Kaija and Judy Kaija; and parents-in-law, Scott Ross and Kathleen and Clinton Drennen. She had several siblings, many extended family and friends.
Jen was a loving and compassionate person who gave her all to help any in need. She is loved by us all, and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., October 26th, 2019, at the Riddle Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.