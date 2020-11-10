Jerald Calvin Jordan arrived on earth February 19, 1934. He went home November 8, 2020. The years between were an adventure.
The youngest child of Sadie Fisk Perry and Henry Delaneous Jordan kept both parents and older siblings, Barbara and Jim, hopping. Curious by nature, as a youngster he wondered what it would feel like to be hit by a car. Positioning himself in a large cardboard box in the middle of the road, his experiment began. It ended quickly when his mom's car arrived and she moved the obstructive box. He stood the rest of the day wondering if car collisions were less painful.
After graduating from Grants Pass High School, he married Leslie Marie Simpson. Their attendants, her closest sister Lois and his best friend Tracy Nelson, went on to marry as well. The foursome remained close throughout life vacationing together whenever possible.
As a National Guardsman, in 1955 he moved his wife and baby Debbie to Cottage Grove, to become the local Guard's administrator for several years. The family added sons Jim and Dan, and the occasional new cat or dog when Dad was gone for 2-week guard camp duties. We'd tell him he'd been replaced. All new pets immediately made him their favorite.
Night classes at Eugene Business School lead him to become Georgia Pacific's Mosby Creek Office manager. The job provided excellent friends and vast hunting grounds until 1968 when GP closed that office. He migrated south to become office manager for Jeffries Timber and 3J's Restaurant/Lounge in Canyonville. Encouraged by Ralph and Roger of Huffman & Wright Logging, he soon opened his own bookkeeping offices in Riddle, then Canyonville where he worked until retirement.
He was a big sports fan, faithfully watching his boy's wrestling matches and grandkid's competitions, as well as concerts and plays. He enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, and baseball, water skiing, deep sea, fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, reading, and anything having to do with food. He was a talented carpenter who improved every house we occupied and fed us from large gardens he tended. He possessed razor sharp wit, was an avid card player with a superb poker face and bluffing ability, and could always provide stories and jokes.
He enjoyed a life of love and laughter. He loved his Lord, his family, and home. He will be cherished by his wife of 68 years, Leslie; children, Debbie (Tom) Bixby, Jim Jordan, and Dan (Tammi) Jordan; grandchildren, DD Bixby (Rob McCallum), Helena (Graig) Baker, Rob (SaVanna) Bixby, and Dory Bixby (Spenser Rhine); great-grandchildren, Onyx Baker, Blake and Ellis McCallum, and Emerson Bixby.
The family will hold a private gathering, but no service can be held during this time. We hope you remember him as a man of integrity, cheerfulness, and generosity, a friend to many, helper to those in need, and a good man.
Jerry lost too many of his last years to the devastation of Alzheimer's. For those wanting to do something we suggest you donate to the research and possible eradication of this insidious ailment or to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.