Jerry Dean White, age 58, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2020, near Craig, Alaska.
Jerry was born at Douglas Community Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon on March 5, 1962 to Charles L. White, Sr. and Joy (Mills) White Swanson. He grew up in Camas Valley, Oregon and graduated from Camas Valley High School in 1980. After graduating from high school, Jerry began his long career in the logging industry working in the state of Alaska for the past 30+ years. He most recently ran the saw shop and assisted in scaling logs for Allied Timber. During the off-season, Jerry enjoyed living in the Philippines with wife Lilia and their two daughters. They had been working on building their dream home there for the past several years. En route to the Philippines from Alaska each year, Jerry always made sure to stop in Roseburg to visit with family and friends who were all very important to him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Charles L. White, Sr.; mother, Joy E. Swanson; stepfather, Lars Swanson; and stepbrothers, Kevin and Lawrence “Red” Swanson.
Jerry is survived by his wife Lilia, as well as daughters Christina and Elexa of Davao City, Philippines; brother, Chuck White and wife Jasmine of Roseburg; niece, Karly White and husband Seth Rothbard of Vancouver, WA; sisters, Melissa White of San Jose, CA, and Sara (White) Curtis of Portland; stepsisters, Janell Swanson (Ron Coltrin) of Riddle, Karyn McNeil of Riddle, and Jeannie Weakley (Eddie) of Canyonville; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.
A celebration of life to follow at a later date when COVID rules allow.
