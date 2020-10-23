Jerry Lee Perkins, 78, of Days Creek, Oregon, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a 7-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his family in his Days Creek home.
Jerry was born November 13, 1941 in Vallejo, California to Chuck and Verna Perkins. When Jerry relocated to Oregon in 1947, he lived in a tent with a wooden floor with his uncle, brother, and three cousins. Most of his young life was spent in the Tiller, Milo, and Days Creek area. Jerry attended Days Creek High School where he played football, basketball, and track. Jerry met Sandy, the love of his life, in the 7th grade. They started dating as sophomores in high school, were Homecoming King and Queen their senior year, and married in 1962.
Jerry went to work for the U.S. Forest Service right out of high school, where he was able to get a college education and earned a Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering. Jerry worked as a Road Locator for the Forest Service until he retired in 1993.
Jerry and Sandy had two sons, David and Tom. Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he passed his love of the outdoors to his sons. Jerry is well known on the Tiller Ranger District and many local landmarks are named after him.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Chuck and Verna Perkins. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra (Voshall); sons, David (Laura) and Tom (Angie); brother, Don (Linda); sisters, Joyce (Randy) Turrentine and Charlene Lynch; granddaughters, Codi, Kelsey, and Megan; grandsons, Tanner and Trent; and great-grandson, Annik.
Memorial in Jerry's honor will be held in Spring of 2021. Date and location to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.