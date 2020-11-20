Passing away in peace, at the age of 82, Jerry W. Warner died on November 4, 2020, with his wife, Sandy West-Warner and his dog, Belle, by his side. His last hours and moments were spent collecting love in conversation and prayers from so many of his kids and grandkids- and he soaked it all up.
Jerry was born in Slaton, Texas on February 28, 1938. He graduated from Glenn County High School in Willows, CA, and the University of California. After graduation, he worked in advertising for many newspapers, including; the Sacramento Union, the Sacramento Bee, and the News Review. He then went to work for Douglas Electric, while also enjoying civic engagement with the United Way and the Optimist Club.
Jerry and Sandy were married in 1983, and Jerry stepped into the role of lovingly encouraging and enjoying the lives of his stepchildren. They spent time with family between Arizona and Oregon doing what Jerry loved best- enjoying special moments that he would reminisce about for years! He took great pride in what the grandchildren were doing, and who they were becoming.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandy; his sons: Bill (Lyla), Chris, and Eric; his stepchildren: Mark (Frieda), Dana (Chris), Dona (Mark), Kela (Torri), and Matt; his 16 grandchildren, and his seven great-grandchildren.
The family of Jerry Warner wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org), Phoenix, Arizona for their loving care and attention.
No service at this time.
