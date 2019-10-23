Jerry Wilcox, age 65, of Roseburg, OR, passed away on October 5, 2019.
He was kind and generous man to all who knew him. His family was his pride and joy. He would often brag about his three children, Janelle, Matt and Nicole; his eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was a Uncle, Tuey, Papa and Father to many and he will be missed by all.
