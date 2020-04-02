Jesse, age 65, was called home by our Heavenly Father on March 25, 2020. He was the youngest son, of Lee R. and Cecilia V. Ellefson. He was preceded in death by both parents. Jesse was raised in Days Creek, attended Days Creek Elementary, and graduated for Days Creek High School. He played baseball, basketball, and football (his favorite). He attended the Days Creek Methodist (Crossroads Christian Fellowship) Church.
Jess enjoyed hunting with his family, relatives, and friends, more than fishing. He logged in the woods, as a teen, with his father and brother. He treasured his many Days Creek friends and relatives. After college, he worked as a smelter rat at the Hanna Nickle Mine in Riddle. He helped his father bale hay for friends in the summer. He cared and loved raising sheep. He cared for his parents in their elder years. Jess loved to read, play cribbage, and play cards.
Jess was known to all for his friendly easy-going ways and contagious smile. He loved his family and friends dearly, especially, his Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers at Oregon State University, where he served as president his senior year. When attending OSU, he was a member of the Navy ROTC.
Jess is survived by his sisters: Judith (Paul) Preston, of East Wenatchee, WA; Camille (Gary) Harris of Madras, OR; and brother, Maury (Debbie) Ellefson of Madras, OR. He is survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family is especially grateful to the Roseburg Mercy Hospital ICU Nurses: Emily, Dan, and Casey for their kindness and care of Jess. The family appreciated the Palliative Care nurses Megan and Stacey.
Jess will be buried at the Pioneer Cemetery in Myrtle Creek, April 4, 2020, with a gravesite service by Pastor, Mark Garrett. Due to the current and unforeseeable social gathering restrictions burial arrangements are entrusted to the Mountain View Memorial Chapel, 428 N Old Pacific HWY, Myrtle Creek, OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jesse B. Ellefson to the Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church, 141 Michaels Ranch Lane, Days Creek, OR 97417, or the Days Creek Rural Fire Department, 11450 Tiller Trail Hwy, Days Creek, OR 97429; or to the charity of your choice.
