Jessie W. Fowler passed away on September 1, 2019, from complications during an emergency surgery while on vacation. His fiancé, Ireda Thomas, and his daughter, Bobbi, were at his side.
Jessie was born November 5, 1934, Danville, Arkansas, to Granville and “Laura” Fowler. When he was a senior in high school his family moved to the Roseburg area. He was a strong supporter of his children and grandchildren’s activities. He was a member of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Posse, and as a young man up until his death, he was an active member of the Douglas County Mounted Posse and the Tri City Horseman. He loved to share his vast knowledge of horses, helping people to become better horsemen.
Jessie also enjoyed hunting with family and friends, often retelling the hunting stories to anyone who would listen.
Jessie is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lucille and Rick; and his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his children Terri (Mike) Lauzen, Bobbi (Bill) Cardiff and Wayne Fowler; as well as six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Jerry, Charles and Carolyn Meradeth. He will be deeply missed by his fiancé Ireda Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held at the Melrose Community Church at 2 p.m. on October 19, 2019. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be to Duchess Sanctuary (horse rescue) or a charity of your choice.
