Jim Shukle passed away peacefully at his house in Roseburg, OR, on March 19, 2019, with his family and best fiend at his side.
Jim was born on November 4, 1945, to Vera and Tony Shukle. He grew up in Roseburg, attending St. Joseph school, graduating from Roseburg High in 1963. When he was young, he had a paper route in downtown, then worked at a local grocery store, he retired from a local freight company.
Jim loved hunting and looked forward every fall to going to Eastern Ore. and Idaho, looking for that big buck. He recently went to So. Africa with his hunting partner Dennis for a great successful hunt. His other passion was scuba diving, especially the Oregon coast, getting Scallops and Ling Cod. Jim and Claudia enjoyed many scuba trips to Tahiti, the Philippines, Fiji, Roatan, Cozumel and to Kona every year with their diving fiends.
Jim was full of energy, always ready to go explore new things. He really appreciated his friends that called and came to visit him these last few weeks; he will be missed so much.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years; his sister, Toni (Littell) Rhodes; and niece, Sacha (Paul) Braghero.
Thanks to Dr. Weese and his kind nurses and Mercy Hospice they were a great help.
As per Jim's request, there will be no service, later in the spring there will be a celebration for him.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name can be made to: Community Cancer, 2880 NW Stewart Parkway Suite 100, Roseburg, OR 97471.
