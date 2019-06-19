Jim, age 71, was born December 9, 1947 in Roseburg, Oregon to Troy A. and Opal M. (Metcalf) Erwin.
Jim passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019.
Jim was the beloved father, coach and mentor of Scott A. Erwin (Amy) of Salem, Oregon.
He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Brock Young, Blake Holcomb, Paige, Lukas and Isaac Erwin.
Jim left our earthly home to join in heaven his parents, Troy and Opal Erwin; and his daughter, Stacie Lynn Erwin-Holcomb.
“God saw that he was getting tired and a cure was not to be.
So He put His arm around him and whispered “Come with Me.”
With tearful eye we watched him suffer and slowly fade away.
Although we loved him dearly . . . we could not make him stay.
A loving heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to show us . . . He only takes the best.”
At Jim’s request, no services will be held.
