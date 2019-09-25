Jimmie Lynn Jenks (Jim) of Days Creek, OR, passed away on September 11, 2019 (Patriot’s Day), at age 72. He was born in Roseburg on November 9, 1946, and passed in Roseburg at the VA Hospice facility. He died of complications from multiple sclerosis. He had the progressive form of MS for 30 years. For the last 18 years, he'd been a quadriplegic. Although the disease took much from him physically, he never succumbed either emotionally or spiritually. His attitude was wonderful through it all and only because he had accepted the Lord Jesus as his personal Savior and knew heaven awaited him.
Jim leaves behind his wife Linda; sons, Rob and Brian; sister, Jeri; brother, Bill; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many more family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Jeanette Jenks; sister, Patricia; and brother, Mike.
Jim came from a logging family and grew up in Drew, OR. He said it was a great place for a boy to grow up. They had Elk Creek, with a good swimming hole, in their back yard and were surrounded by woods where a young boy could hike with his sling shot and BB gun.
Jim attended Tiller Grade School from 1st through 8th grade and later rode the bus 27 miles down to Days Creek for high school. He participated in football, basketball, baseball, track and held several class offices, but best of all he discovered his wife-to-be (Linda Martin) during his junior year.
They graduated in 1965 and Jim attended OIT in Klamath Falls for 2 years majoring in accounting. Linda went to SOC in Ashland for one year and they married on October 15, 1966. Jim temporarily left college to earn some money to continue his education, but Uncle Sam had different plans. Jim got his draft notice but signed up for four years with the Army thinking he might avoid Viet Nam. He had basic training at Ft. Ord, CA, and specialized training at Ft. Devens, MA. He became a cryptanalyst (decoding enemy messages) and was shipped to Viet Nam for a one year tour. After his tour, Jim was stationed at Ft. Meade, MD and worked at the NSA (National Security Agency) until his military time was over. (Jim's awards he never talked or bragged about: National Defense Service Metal; Good Conduct Metal; Viet Nam Service Metal; Viet Nam Campaign Metal W/60 Device; 2 O/S Bars; Expert Badge Rifle M14; Sharpshooter Badge Rifle M16; Army Commendation Metal).
Jim and Linda had their two sons while Jim served in the Army. Rob, born in 1968, cost $25, Brian was born in 1970, and cost $5—cheap kids but worth a million. Jim loved his boys dearly and was very proud of them.
Jim was offered a large reenlistment bonus, but Jim and Linda wanted to pack up their little boys and head for home and family. Back in Oregon, Jim began working in the timber industry; pulling green chain, foreman on a glue line, owning and driving log trucks, timber falling, Bullbuck, and ended his career at C&D Lumber Company as a log buyer and contract administrator.
Jim and Linda settled in Days Creek, where Rob and Brian attended school graduating in 1986 and 1988. Jim loved watching the boys in all their school sports and summer baseball. Jim coached his kids in major league and Babe Ruth baseball for a few years.
Jim was a school board member and chairman in the 80's. Jim loved to hunt (rifle and bow), fish, and ride dirt bikes. If it was outdoors, he loved it. He had a drift boat and was a river guide for a time. Jim always said one needs to have a project. He built his big shop with an apartment on top and proceeded to build a few boat trailers with friends Ken Martin, Harold Moser, and his brother Mike.
As Jim's MS progressed, he had to stop many of the activities he enjoyed. He had to retire from C&D Lumber in 1997. Throughout this time of change, he grew closer and closer to God and really started reading his Bible. Our little church on the hill became a Calvary Chapel congregation and has grown so much the parking lot and church is full most Sundays. Jim loved that God is doing a work in Days Creek. He loved his pastor and all his brothers and sisters in Christ.
Please join us for a memorial to Jim and a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Days Creek School Gymnasium, Days Creek, OR—a potluck will follow.
If you wish to give something in Jim's memory, please donate to the church youth group at; Crossroads Christian Fellowship, PO Box 277, Days Creek, OR 97429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.