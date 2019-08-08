Jimmy Joe Nuzum, age 61, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Midvalley Missionary Church in Tenmile, Oregon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor's Family Chapel.
