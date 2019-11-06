July 13, 1930 – October 26, 2019
Jimmy Randel Zumwalt was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on July 13, 1930 to James L. and Evelyn (Hudson) Zumwalt. He passed away at his home in Enumclaw, WA on October 26, 2019. In 1942, his family arrived in Douglas County; settling on a farm one mile west of Canyonville on the Riddle Road. Attending local schools, Jim was a 1948 graduate of Riddle High School in Riddle, Oregon. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1949. He was honorably discharged in 1956 with time spent in the Naval Reserves.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy and daughter, Tami Zumwalt; grandchildren, Brad and Leeann Hembree, all of Enumclaw, WA; sister, Laurel Barsalou, of Palmdale, CA; brothers, Clyde (Lynn) Zumwalt of Allyn, WA, and Jerry (Polly) Zumwalt, of Roseburg, OR, and numerous nieces and nephews: Blake (Barbara) Zumwalt, Kristi (Gary) Sabo, and Rod Zumwalt of WA; Richard (Syd) Holder, Alaska; Roy (Judy) Holder, Idaho; Cindy (Bill) Poole, CA; Jerry (Betty) Zumwalt, Roseburg, OR; Bernie (Howard) Fetz, and Jeanne (Dan) Carver, Maupin, OR.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, James L. and Evelyn Zumwalt; stepson, Scott Hembree; brother-in-law, Raymond (Rip) Holder, nephew, Ron Holder, and niece, Vickie Holder.
Working for the Bureau of Public Roads in Engineering, he became a Civil Engineer and Estimator working for P. W. Hammer. In 1958, Jim and brother, Jerry, formed Access Construction Company, a partnership, construction and/or reconstruction of city, county, state, and private roads in Oregon, Idaho, Washington, and northern California. In addition, Access Construction built and/or reconstructed roads for the Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. In 1964, Jim and Jerry created two new corporations, Columbia Contractors and Construction Rentals, Incorporated. In 1992, their businesses were retired and liquidated.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Enumclaw, WA, with Interment at Buckley Cemetery in Buckley, WA on November 9, 2019. Arrangements were made through Weeks' Funeral Home in Buckley, WA.
