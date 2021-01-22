Jimmy Ray Morgan passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021, surrounded by his loving family in the house that he built for them.
Jim was born on January 15, 1940 in Jay, OK to Cyril and Molly Morgan and moved with his family to Oregon in 1948, settling up Rock Creek. He had many memories of fishing and hunting in that area along with great stories. He graduated from Glide High School in 1958 where he met his wife and lifelong love, Donna Perdue. They were married on June 30,1961 and soon had three kids, Vickie (Gary) Hermes, Mike Morgan, and Darrell (Patrecia) Morgan.
In 1966, they moved from town to Lookingglass so they could raise their family in the country. They raised cattle, pigs, chickens, fruits and vegetables. He instilled in his kids a love of the outdoors, strong work ethic and a competitive spirit, from board games, card games and betting on football; he loved to win! He spent several summers coaching his sons pee wee and little league baseball teams, and many days brought most of the team home with him.
He worked most of his life for Roseburg Lumber Co. working extra shifts and overtime in his early years to provide for his family.
After his retirement in 2020, he and Donna spent a lot of time at the coast, went to Reno several times, and never passed a garage sale, always on the lookout for that special treasure or good deal. They spent many afternoons relaxing on the porch of their cabin overlooking the pond they built and stocked with fish so their grandkids could go fishing.
He was proceeded in death by parents and his sister Barbara Jean McCoy. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dear friends. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.
At his request, there will be no services.
