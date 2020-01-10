Joan Diann Hatfield passed away January 3, 2020 in Roseburg, OR. She was born August 16, 1957, to parents Lonzo and Pearl Mann.
Joan worked at T&D Tie-dye. She enjoyed canning and her garden. Growing things was one of her passions that she was especially good at. She would can pickled beets and other assorted vegetables. She loved to grow heirlooms tomatoes and canned those as well.
Joan grew up in the Church of God and enjoyed attending with her mother. She is now in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She is loved and will be missed by many.
Joan is survived by her husband, John Walter Hatfield; mother, Pearl; daughter and husband, Tessa and Robert Bryant; son, Richard Mann; sister, Linda Stone; brothers, Dale Mann (Sherry Olinger), Edward Mann and John Mann; grandchildren, Tanisha Mann, Shawnee Mann and Ravin; three great-grandchildren, Harley, Theran and Raylynn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lonzo.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring at Whistlers Bend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.