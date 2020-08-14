Joanie, age 87, passed away on July 10, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Joanie was born on August 20, 1932 in South Gate, California to Bill and Betty Howell. She spent a great part of her childhood in Marion, Indiana. Her family then moved to Grants Pass, Oregon where they purchased a home and property out in the country.
She graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1950, and then attended Oregon State University. She married Elden Davidson on April 14, 1951.
Joanie is survived by her husband of 69 years, Elden. Their children Jim Davidson (Debi), Jan Cornutt (Terry), Kelly Davidson (Dani) and Diane Tucker. Their grandchildren Ryan Cornutt (Lisa), Katie Harris (Cameron), Nicole Tucker (Jeff), Derek Davidson, Kristin Gawne (Andy) and Ronda Tew (Shawn). Her great grandchildren and the pride and joy of her life are Olivia, Brooklynn, Cailyn, Cooper, Savannah, Wyatt, Avery, Trenton, and KaTura. She was preceded in her death by her parents, brothers, son in law Winston and grandson Jaime Tucker.
Special people in her life Geri Swecker (sister in law) of Las Vegas. She was also blessed with her niece Susan and her husband Russ Watters and their extended family in Las Vegas. Joanie and Elden had many wonderful neighbors for years who became good friends as well.
Joanie went to work for the Roseburg School District in 1974 at Fullerton IV Elementary and Rose School. Later in 1980 she went to work at Roseburg High School in the Athletic Office as the Athletic Director Assistant and worked for three AD’s Kerm Bennett (’80-’81) Bill Welch (‘81-95) and Thurman Bell (’95-’97) when she retired. She loved EVERY sport and watched as many games as they could possibly attend. She loved the teachers, coaches and most especially the students.
After retiring in 1997, Elden and Joanie loved to golf, take trips around Oregon and work in their beautiful yard. Her favorite activities were family birthdays and Christmas. Joanie loved people and she loved life. She never knew a stranger and found good in everything, never having an unkind word for anyone.
We love you Joanie and will miss you every day! You were a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
God Bless You.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid19.
