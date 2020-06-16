Joan Marie (Johnson) Sebastian left this earth on June 14th, 2020 to be with her heavenly father. She was born to Leo and Minnie Johnson on November 12, 1941, in Dallas, Oregon; she graduated from Sutherlin High School. She met and married Harlan Dean Sebastian on July 14, 1942.
She is survived by her husband Dean, her two sisters; Jeri (Wally) Creed, and Janice Warren, four children; Kathryn (Eric) Rickard, Jeff (Shannon) Sebastian, Staci Sebastian.
She was preceded in death by her son Jack Sebastian.
Joan had eleven grandchildren, Chad, Deidre, Gavin, Garrett, Kyler, Andrew, Christopher, Jennifer, Shandin, Leeandrea, and Jared, and three great-grandchildren, Owen, Hunter, and Korren.
Joan was an active member of her community volunteering at school functions, Senior Regent of the women’s chapter of Roseburg moose lodge and was president of the Douglas County Hospital Auxiliary.
She was and will always be loved and remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend.
Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 20 at 2:00 PM at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses. Please visit Joan’s website at wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave fond memories and condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s foundation in her name and would be greatly appreciated.
