Joanne Amelia Cockman nee Anderson passed away at age 90 on Monday, June 1st, 2020, in Roseburg, OR. She was born in District of Columbia on October 2, 1929, to John Anderson and Bessie (sp) (Baxter) Anderson. Her dad John was in four wars; Mexican Border trouble, WWI, WWII, and Korea.
Joanne graduated from Roseburg High School with the Class of 1947. She worked for the News-Review after graduating high school and went on to a career with Challenge Dairies in Fernbridge, CA.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, George Cockman; her son Rick Knolin of Portland; and grandchildren, Ryan and Jayce Knolin of Portland, and Kellsie Knolin Arthur and Alek Arthur of Corvallis. She leaves behind three step-daughters and two step-grandsons.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
