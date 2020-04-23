on Monday, April 13, 2020, JoCarol (Jodi) McClain passed away peacefully in her Roseburg home. She was 78.
She was born September 6, 1941 in Honobia, Oklahoma to Henderson and Doris (Hagen) Cotnam and grew up in Lakeview and Dillard, graduating from Douglas High School in 1959. She was married to Jesse Earl Hicks from 1961-1969 and to Bert Jr McClain from 1971-2014.
Jodi had many different jobs throughout her life, beginning with Newberrys in downtown Roseburg and concluding when she retired from Umpqua Community Health Center. During her retirement her time was devoted to her children and grandchildren, reading, knitting, crocheting and passionately following the Portland Trailblazers and the Oregon State Beavers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; her son Darren Matthew Hicks; siblings Dolly Cotnam Smith, Faye Cotnam Exceen, Judy Cotnam Pullman, and John Cotnam. Survivors include son, David Earl Hicks his wife Christine and their children, Elizabeth and Darren Hicks all of Hillsboro; daughter Deanna Faye Hicks Terhune, her husband Martin of Roseburg and their children Drew Terhune (Eugene) Bryce Terhune (Grants Pass) and Emily Terhune (Eugene); son, Dustin Gerald McClain and wife
Susan of Fishers, Indiana; and his daughter Lucy and her mother Catherine McClain of Charlotte, North Carolina; siblings, Don Cotnam and wife Eileen of Mololla, Norma Cotnam Hicks of Roseburg, Cynthia Pringle and her husband Larry of Winston, and David Cotnam and wife Jody of Portland; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Those that knew her will remember her for her fierce love of family. Her family will never forget her love for them and they will love and miss her forever.
She was laid to rest at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life is being scheduled when her family and friends will be able to gather.
