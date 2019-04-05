1970 - 2019
Joel William Stevens passed away suddenly March 28, 2019, of natural causes. He was born June 6, 1970, in Reedsport, OR, where he grew up and graduated from Reedsport High in June of 1988.
Joel eventually met Debbie Creed and they married April 18, 2014, in Roseburg, OR.
He enjoyed working as a ground’s keeper at Seven Feathers; his coworkers enjoyed working with him.
Joel is preceded in death by his father, Robbie Stevens and grandparents. Joel is survived by his wife, Debbie Stevens Creed; his mother, Joyce Turvey; step-father, Ed; his children, grandchildren, sisters and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
