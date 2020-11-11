John was born December 25th, 1919 in Dowagiac, Michigan, where he attended Dowagiac Central High, and then Albion College where he majored in economics. After college he entered the U.S. Army Air Corp, and served in the European and Pacific campaigns. His last assignment was in Okinawa. There as a captain and pilot, he flew missions into Atsugi, Japan with the 11th Airborne Division. On the first mission he took a sign into Atsugi which said “You are entering Tokyo thru the courtesy of the Eleventh Airborne Division”. After the war, he continued flying with Panmerican-Grace Airways, stationed in Lima, Peru. While in Peru, he checked out as Captain, flying from Panama to Argentina. He also flew into Equador, Chile, and Brazil. Sometime thereafter it was necessary to return to the States for health reasons. For a short time, he was in sales with U.S. Ruber CO. however, he returned to flying by joining Cessna Aircraft CO. as a regional sales manager. After five years with Cessna, he wanted to spend more time with his family and joined with Michigan National Bank of Detroit, MI. Initially he was in the commercial loan division, but soon took over to become the Vice- President of the newly created “Aircraft Finance Division” of the bank. After 25 years with the bank, he retired and he and his wife Winnie, moved to Green Valley, AZ.
After 10 enjoyable years in Arizona, they moved to their favorite city, Roseburg. The move put them closer to their daughters, Sally who lives in Dallas, and Susan living in Ashland. They made very good friends in Roseburg and in Oregon. In 1999, Winnie died of cancer, since then John became more involved with community projects, such as: Roseburg Airport Commission, Camp Millennium- a camp for children who have cancer, Douglas CTY. Citizens Review Board, which reviews and makes recommendations to the Department of Human Services, and judges, regarding children who are in substitute care, Smart Program- helping to teach pre-school age children how to read and follow along with a story, Chamber of Commerce – Visitors Center, Friendly kitchen- delivering meals to handicapped persons.
John dearly loved his daughters Sally Clay (Dana), and Susan Ward and their family members; including grandchildren Stacy Minner, Kelly Miller, John Schubert, Bryan Miller, Trena VanDeHey, Curt VanDeHey, and Tracy Allen (Dave); and his great-grandchildren Mason and Megan Minner, Brodie and Chloe Schubert, Cayden and Conner VanDeHey, and Will and Thomas Allen.
Disposition was by cremation, and remembrances may be made to Community Cancer Center Roseburg, or another of one’s choice. Memorial service to be held at a later date not yet determined.
